Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $118.84 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

