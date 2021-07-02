Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

