Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.