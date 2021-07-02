Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rayonier by 32.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 34.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 37,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

