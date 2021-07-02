Weiss Asset Management LP Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEA-Bridges Impact stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

