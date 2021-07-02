Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $242,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,517,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $17,848,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 610,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

