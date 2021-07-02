Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $660,000 in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.10% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,817,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000.

VCVC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

