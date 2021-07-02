Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $801,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,840 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Groupon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,890 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN opened at $44.45 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

