Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.