Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 57,539 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,539 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.17 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

