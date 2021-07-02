Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $31.65 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

