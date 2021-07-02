Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 105,853 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ventas worth $32,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.13. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

