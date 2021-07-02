Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $26.99 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.49. 98,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,440. The company has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $149.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

