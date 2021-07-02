Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 123,567 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,567 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,018. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

