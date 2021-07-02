Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 164,821 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,821 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,436 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

ADC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 5,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

