Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 320,906 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320,906 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $744,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,766 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 315,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,075. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.