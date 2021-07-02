Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ERH stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0721 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

