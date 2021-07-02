Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $111.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVX. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.