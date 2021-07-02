Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $94,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,581,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

