WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. WesBanco has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $68,958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

