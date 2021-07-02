Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.60. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 83,767 shares changing hands.

WDOFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

