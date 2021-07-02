Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of WINC opened at $26.31 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26.

