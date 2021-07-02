WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stake Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $74,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 52,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 256,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 205,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

