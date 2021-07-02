Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTSHF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $13.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.6589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

