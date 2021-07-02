Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the May 31st total of 193,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

