Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$8.75

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.86.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

