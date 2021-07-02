Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WHZT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26. Whiting USA Trust II has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 79.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

