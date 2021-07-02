Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

