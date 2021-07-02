Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 18,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

