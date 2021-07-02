Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,608 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COOP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

