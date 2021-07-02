Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

