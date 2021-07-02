Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,961,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

