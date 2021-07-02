Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

DPZ opened at $466.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $469.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.