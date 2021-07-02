W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 3.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 7,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,600,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.