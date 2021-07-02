XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELAN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

