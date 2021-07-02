XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

