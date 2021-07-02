XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $318,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $110.85 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

