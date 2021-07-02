XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.