XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 44,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

