XTX Topco Ltd Takes $292,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

