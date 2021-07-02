XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,360,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 124,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

