Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,029. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

