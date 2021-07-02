Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $28.84 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $32.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YKLTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

