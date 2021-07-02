Yale University Takes $370,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Yale University purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Pulmonx makes up 0.8% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,515. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

