Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,477 shares.The stock last traded at $70.38 and had previously closed at $70.08.
YNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 911,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.