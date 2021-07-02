Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,477 shares.The stock last traded at $70.38 and had previously closed at $70.08.

YNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 911,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.