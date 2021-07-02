Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.73

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 77387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$141.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.69.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

