YOU COIN Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $654,380.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

