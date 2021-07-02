Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $80.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $82.42 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $333.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.51 million to $348.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $391.74 million, with estimates ranging from $313.54 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 2,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

