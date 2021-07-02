Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of OC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.24. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.