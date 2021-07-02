Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of OC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.24. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.