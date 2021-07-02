Zacks: Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cameco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

